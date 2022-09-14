Menu
Samsung to Get More LTPO OLED Panel Orders From Apple as iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max See a Spike in Demand

Omar Sohail
Sep 14, 2022
Samsung to Get More LTPO OLED Panel Orders From Apple as iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max See a Rise in Demand

With iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max demand slowly picking up, Apple has reportedly given Samsung additional responsibility to produce more LTPO OLED panels for the aforementioned models. It should be a nice payday for the manufacturer, given that the quantity of the display units is expected to go up by quite a bit.

In Total, Samsung Could Supply Apple up to a Whopping 149 Million OLED Panels for the iPhone 14

Previously, Samsung was said to supply Apple with an estimated 130 million LTPO OLED screens for the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Given that circumstances can change overnight and the fact that the latest ‘Pro’ models have more upgrades than the regular versions to highlight their importance in the market, the Korean supplier will undertake more orders accordingly.

Related StoryAli Salman
Fix Your iPhone’s Performance Issues After iOS 16 Update – How to

To keep up with Apple’s requirements, The Elec reports that Samsung had ordered more equipment from AP Systems, HB Solution, and Philoptics late last month. These companies are expected to deliver the equipment to Samsung factory in Vietnam, where the panels are made into modules before being sent out for delivery. The remaining manufacturers will pick up whatever remaining orders Apple has to give.

LG Display is said to mass produce LTPO OLED panels for the first time, with BOE reportedly having only a measly 6 percent, and that too for providing displays for the less expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple’s initial order for the remainder of this year was to ship out 90 million units. With demand picking up, that figure could easily reach a 100+ million units before 2022 draws to a close, which is a remarkable feat considering that inflation has hit every corner of the globe.

News Source: The Elec

