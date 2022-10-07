Menu
Company

Apple Paid More Than Twice For The A16 Bionic in iPhone 14 Pro Compared to A15 Chip

Ali Salman
Oct 7, 2022, 11:25 AM EDT
A16 Bionic Cost in iPhone 14 Pro Compared to A15

Apple announced the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with a wide range of differences. While the camera and the display are the visual elements that set both devices apart, Apple made sure that the 'Pro' models are faster in terms of performance. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Plus feature the A15 chip while the iPhone 14 Pro models are equipped with the latest and greatest A16 Bionic chip. However, it has been recently discovered that the A16 Bionic chip costs Apple more than twice in comparison to the A15 chip.

A16 Bionic Chip in iPhone 14 Pro Models Cost Apple More Than Twice as Much as Last Year's A15 Chip in iPhone 13 Pro

According to a report shared by Nikkei Asia, the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro models costs Apple $110 to make. The number is 2.4 times more than what Apple paid for the A15 chip in last year's iPhone 13 Pro. Since the chip is manufactured using TSMC's 4nm process, it is potentially one of the reasons for the increase in cost. In comparison, last year's A15 Bionic chip is a 5nm chip.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
A16 Bionic Die Shot Reveals Larger Area Compared to A15 Bionic, Increased Performance Cores L2 Cache, Same GPU Layout, More

Presumably, as chip miniaturization continues, the chip prices would increase as well. It was previously rumored that Apple's A17 Bionic chip in next year's iPhone 15 Pro will be based on TSMC's 3nm process. In addition to this, it was also reported that TSMC will also begin mass production of 2nm chips in 2025. Henceforth, we can expect further price hikes for the chips which could possibly result in increased iPhone prices.

A16 Bionic Cost in iPhone 14 Pro Compared to A15

In terms of performance, the A16 Bionic chip features 15 percent to 17 percent faster performance in multi-core score compared to last year's A15 Bionic. Since the A16 Bionic chip is only found in the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple housed the A15 Bionic chip in the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The latter is the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 Pro models and comes with a five-core GPU.

Nikkei Asia found out in collaboration with Fomalhaut Solutions that the average production cost has increased by 20 percent across all models of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The report also claims that Apple's profit margins have potentially decreased since Apple did not increase the price of the device in the United States and some other regions. Check out more details in our announcement post.

It remains to be seen how Apple will tackle the increase in production costs of the future A-series chips for the iPhone.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order