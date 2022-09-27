Menu
Company

iPhone 14 Pro Max Has the Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate, Beating Previous Title Holder, the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Omar Sohail
Sep 27, 2022, 05:52 PM EDT
iPhone 14 Pro Max Has the Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate, Beating Previous Title Holder, the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple has raised the bar yet again, as its top-tier mobile offering, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, obtains 15 display performance awards from none other than DisplayMate. The accolades acquired by the latest handset help it beat the previous winner, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Won a Total of 15 Display Performance Awards, While the iPhone 13 Pro Max From Last Year Secured 12

In its meticulous testing, DisplayMate gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max an A+ rating, and given the number of awards it has won, the flagship’s LTPO OLED panel sets the benchmark for near-visually perfect panels. Apple has made further improvements to the display, allowing the refresh rate to reduce its value from 120Hz to 1Hz (previously, it could only be reduced to 10Hz on the iPhone 13 Pro Max) to conserve battery life. Other changes include the Dynamic Island and an Always On Display mode.

Related StoryAli Salman
iPhone 14 Pro is Built Like a Tank, Reveals New Drop Test Against iPhone 13

According to the tests performed, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can hit a peak brightness level of 2,300+ nits, and the figure becomes more impressive when you learn that Apple advertises a 2,000 nits peak brightness. Also, the smartphone touts the highest visible screen resolution, despite having fewer pixels than some Android devices that sport 4K panels, which is again, an impressive feat. As for the awards garnered by the flagship, given below is the list provided by DisplayMate.

Highest Color Accuracy of White - Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Highest Absolute Color Accuracy - Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Smallest Shift in Color Accuracy - Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Smallest Maximum Color Shift - Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Highest Image Contrast Accuracy and Intensity Scale Accuracy - Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Smallest Shift in Image Contrast and Intensity Scale - Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Smallest Change in Peak Luminance - Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Highest Full Screen Brightness for OLED Smartphones (1,026 nits).

Highest Peak Display Brightness (2,307 nits).

Highest Contrast Ratio (Infinite).

Lowest Screen Reflectance (4.5 percent).

Highest Contrast Rating in Ambient Light (228 for 100% APL and 513 for Peak Brightness).

Smallest Brightness Variation with Viewing Angle.

Smallest Color Variation of White with Viewing Angle.

Highest Visible Screen Resolution - 4K Does Not appear visually sharper on a Smartphone.

For those wondering, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max displays were supplied by Samsung, so the A+ award given by DisplayMate puts even more pressure on Apple’s biggest smartphone rival to prepare a more impressive panel for the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra next year.

If you wish to read the full test results and methodology, you can click on the link below to learn more.

News Source: DisplayMate

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order