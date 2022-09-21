iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Camera Comparison in Meticulous Teardown Shows Massive Size Difference of Main Sensors

After consistently using a 12MP sensor for many generations, Apple finally upgraded the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 48MP unit that is also larger in size, for obvious reasons. That difference can be seen in the latest teardown comparison, showing how small the iPhone 13 Pro camera is when placed against its direct successor.

Unworldly Difference in the Camera Sensors Also Show Why the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Require Bigger Bumps at the Back

It is a delicate process getting inside the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, so imagine how @lipilipsi must have felt when removing the camera module, which is connected to the logic board using a ribbon cable and can snap without any warning if the person is not careful. Going beyond the disassembly, the video on Twitter shows the individual using a soldering iron to desolder the metal housing of the primary 48MP camera just to show the audience what the primary sensor looks like.

By watching the video, one would assume that the one performing the teardown would have done this multiple times because anyone performing a disassembly for the first time would have trouble getting to the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max camera. After finally removing the sensor, it gets compared to the iPhone 13 Pro camera, and the size difference is night and day. The larger surface area will allow more light to pass through, capturing more detail, all the while resulting in less film grain.

iPhone 14 Pro camera treardown and compare to iPhone 13 Pro pic.twitter.com/Yfjen2hwJa — fix Apple 🍏 (@lipilipsi) September 20, 2022

The larger sensor area of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max cameras should also be helpful when capturing low-light shots. The person who compared the size differences of the two units did not provide any metrics, but from this angle, we would assume that the 48MP camera is around 60 percent larger than the sensor present in last year’s model. This difference also means that Apple would have little choice but to incorporate bigger camera bumps, and it is likely that we will see the same change next year when the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are out.

What did you think of this comparison? Tell us in the comments.

News Source: @lipilipsi