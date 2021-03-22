iPhone 13 Series Could See a Late September Launch, With Apple Aiming to Ship More Units Than iPhone 12 Lineup

The iPhone 12 series did not see a timely launch, unfortunately, with Apple being forced to host an event in October instead of September. The iPhone 13 is not expected to see any production delays, according to a previous report, with fresh insight claiming that the upcoming series’ release will happen in late September. This suggests that Apple is in close talks with suppliers to make sure that it announces the new smartphone family on schedule.

Apple Could Increase iPhone 13 Production by 25 Percent Compared to the iPhone 12, as Consumer Demand Picks Up

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reportedly did some supply chain checks, with 9to5Mac stating that the iPhone 13 series is on track for a late September release. When we say late September, it means during the third week of the month, but it is possible that some iPhone 13 model releases are pushed to early October due to Apple performing some last-minute tweaks, likely on the software side.

Apple’s HomePod mini Sports a Hidden Temperature and Humidity Sensor but Is Not Activated for Some Reason

The report does not mention which versions could be pushed back to early October, but previously published information claims that Apple will announce four iPhone 13 models, with all four sporting the same display sizes as their direct predecessors, which is the iPhone 12 family. With the supply chain in supposedly better shape, customers could get their hands on the latest devices much earlier, which is advantageous for Apple too since the tech giant could ship more units in the final quarter of 2021.

The report also states that Apple aims to make 25 percent more iPhone 13 units than the iPhone 12, with estimates ranging in the 100 million range. Ives also commented before that 2021 could be the year when Apple ships the most number of iPhones since the iPhone 6’s and iPhone 6 Plus’ inception. Other upgrades that potential buyers will look forward to are 120Hz LTPO OLED screens on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as all models rumored to be treated to LiDAR scanners.

2021 could also be the year when Apple ships 1TB storage models for the first time, as well as adding a smaller notch to all iPhone 13 models. There are plenty of upgrades to look forward to, and it will be even more exciting for customers that they can get their hands on the newer devices earlier. As always, we will keep you up-to-date regarding Apple’s plans, so stay tuned for more details.

News Source: 9to5Mac