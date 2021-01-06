Samsung Reportedly the Sole Supplier of LTPO 120Hz OLED Screens for the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

Reports of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max featuring a high refresh rate, LTPO displays have been consistent for months. This will eventually make the two models the first from Apple to feature 120Hz screens, with Samsung and LG expected to be Apple’s suppliers for this display technology. Unfortunately, a new report claims that LG won’t be able to provide the iPhone giant this key component, so it’s up to Samsung to cover up the remaining shipments, once again becoming Apple’s chief supplier.

LG Display Expected to Supply LTPO Screens From 2022

It’s not confirmed why LG has reportedly opted to deliver LTPO panels from next year, but The Elec states that Samsung is expected to convert part of the A3 production line in Tangjeong, Asan, Chungnam to the LTPO TFT line. This line's maximum production capacity is 105,000 sheets monthly, with conversion expected at 60,000 units per month to the LTPO TFT production line.

Redesigned iMac With Apple Silicon Could Be Unveiled in March, According to Cryptic Tweet

Previously, the same Korean publication mentioned that we should expect to see four iPhone 13 models later this year. Unfortunately, the less expensive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini aren’t expected to be treated to 120Hz LTPO screens, so they’ll stick to 60Hz LTPS technology. If LG cannot supply LTPO panels to Apple, it’s possible the South Korean manufacturer fulfills its part of providing LTPS screens.

BOE, the Chinese display giant, who was earlier said to have been failed Apple’s OLED validation test, will also provide the California-based company with OLEDs for the iPhone 12, along with the iPhone 13 lineup from H2, 2021. In total, Apple will have three suppliers, and it’s unlikely that it’s looking to add additional partners to its supply chain for the OLED panel category.

The biggest benefit of having LTPO technology on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is it will dynamically switch between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the type of content being shown. This helps conserve battery life, which will be a paramount goal for Apple because all iPhone 13 models are expected to feature upgraded 5G modems.

Apple is estimated to break its previous iPhone shipments record in 2021; the number of OLED-based models for this year could increase up to 80 percent year-on-year. Of course, Samsung and LG will benefit from this partnership, as will BOE to an extent.

News Source: The Elec