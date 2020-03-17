iPhone 12 Pro Camera to Include a Time-of-Flight Rear Unit for Mapping 3D Environments, According to iOS 14 Code Leak

More information surrounding the iPhone 12 lineup has surfaced thanks to an iOS 14 code leak. The leak talks about the iPhone 12 Pro camera and how there might only be two models to feature a Time-of-Flight sensor for mapping 3D environments.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Could Feature Rear Quadruple Camera Setup

Leaked iOS 14 code spotted by 9to5Mac had some interesting details that we’d like to share with you guys. Firstly, the new models are identified using the codename ‘d5x’. Considering that the iPhone 11 series featured the identifier ‘d4x’, ‘d5x’ probably refers to the newer ones. We’ve already reported that Apple reportedly plans on launching four models this year. Unfortunately, the iOS 14 code leak suggests that only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max camera configuration will include a ToF sensor.

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max Mockup Shows Special Connector; Design, Dimensions Get Compared With iPhone 11 Pro Max

This suggests that in addition to the triple rear camera hardware, there could be a fourth Time-of-Flight sensor that will aid in AR-related apps and activities. As it so happens, Apple is apparently developing a standalone AR app when it officially releases iOS 14. While the features surrounded the augmented reality app haven’t been listed, users will most likely be able to view interesting information through that application.

An upgraded iPhone 12 Pro camera will obviously increase the overall price, but Apple’s strategy this year shows that it will be targeting a wide user base. The cheaper iPhone 12 models are expected to come with fewer cameras, and 4GB of RAM, whereas the more premium versions might sport 6GB RAM. More iOS 14 leaks point towards a larger iPhone 9 Plus, which would effectively end up replacing the iPhone 8 Plus.

In addition to the iPhone 12 Pro camera, the leaks talk about the iPad Pro, the iPhone 9, and Tile-like AirTags. This reveals that Apple has more products in the pipeline for a later release. When those announcements will become official, we’ll update you on the latest, so stay tuned.

Source: 9to5Mac