iPhone 13 Models Do Not Have Noise Cancellation Feature Unlike Older Models

Apple launched the new iPhone 13 models a few months back with a plethora of upgrades that made the flagship devices better than their predecessors. However, it seems there is one aspect where older iPhone models shine compare to the new iPhone 13 models. That's right. Apple has removed the noise cancellation feature for phone calls in the latest iPhone 13 models - a feature that all previous iPhone models had. Initially thought to be a bug, it is now discovered through Apple Support that Apple removed noise cancellation in iPhone 13 models.

Noise Cancellation in Phone Calls Not Available for iPhone 13 Models But All Older Models Do

A user shared the conversation he had with Apple Support on Twitter (via 9to5mac). According to the user “after working with Apple and a senior advisor for months saying to wait for an update to fix the issue, I got an update regarding the issue, and apparently, it won’t be fixed and noise cancelation is intentionally disabled for those devices for unspecified reasons.”

Netflix is Increasing Its Price For All Plans Again – Check Out the Upgraded Prices Here

We have an update on this. Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings.

In addition, the user asked if the iPhone 13 models feature support for noise cancellation for phone calls, this is what the Apple Support team replied:

That is correct. It is not supported. If you would like to leave feedback about this feature, please feel free to visit: apple.com/Feedback.

The Apple Community Specialist directed the user to an article that would allow users to adjust the audio settings on the iPhone. However, what is ironic is the fact that the iPhone 13 users cannot find the settings for the feature. Nonetheless, now we know that the new models do not feature noise cancellation for phone calls. However, given the fact that all older iPhone models do, we do wonder why Apple decided to remove it from its current flagship smartphones. Potentially, the company thinks that the feature is not important. However, there is no word if the company will add noise cancellation again.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views on the iPhone 13 models not having noise cancellation for phone calls? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.