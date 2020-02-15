While a previous rumor states that all of Apple’s iPhone 12 models launching this year will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem, a brand new report provides a different insight into the matter. It’s believed that the Cupertino giant will use its own 5G modems for the 2020 iPhone series, and there are a number of reasons for that, which we’ll be talking about right here.

Qualcomm’s 5G Modems Are Reportedly Too Big for the iPhone 12’s Slim Profile

A report from Fast Company details that Apple is apparently exploring the idea of incorporating its own modem in its 2020 iPhone 12 family. One reason might be to reduce dependency on Qualcomm, but according to the report, it’s because of something else. It appears that Qualcomm’s QTM525 antenna used for obtaining access to faster mmWave 5G connectivity is too large to fit in the upcoming iPhones.

Apple reportedly wants to use its own 5G modem, which will sport a smaller form factor and will fit easily into the slim chassis of the upcoming models. However, it’s important we remind you about something else. Industry experts have stated that Apple’s first product to tout the company’s in-antenna system will launch in 2025, which is half a decade from now. However, different and earlier timelines such as the year 2021 have been predicted too. Earlier, a lot of people familiar with these matters said that it was important for Apple to rekindle its business relationship with Qualcomm, as developing a modem in-house is a far more complicated matter that what’s being let on.

Still, it’s not confirmed if Apple will actually use its 5G modems in the 2020 iPhone 12 range. According to the report, it’s considering two designs; one using its own modem and one that’s thicker but sporting Qualcomm’s chips. Fast Company’s source also states that Apple feels it has to pay a lot of royalty when it agreed to that 6-year licensing deal with Qualcomm. The word on the street is that Apple agreed to pay Qualcomm a total of $6 billion to end the patent lawsuit, plus an additional $9 per iPhone sold. That would be a lot of zeroes and Qualcomm will no doubt will be hopping all the way to the bank.

Thus, we can understand why Apple would be sour about this agreement but from a business perspective, the company had little options to go for. Of course, since nothing is confirmed at this stage, you should treat this info as a rumor and we’ll wait for additional reports to come through.

