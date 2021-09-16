iPhone 13 With 4-Core GPU Scores Significantly Less Than iPhone 13 Pro; Only 15 Percent Higher Than iPhone 12 Pro

The A15 Bionic does not deliver the same graphics performance, and it will all depend on which model you pick. As discussed previously, the more premium iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have a 5-core GPU, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will ship with a 4-core one. Unfortunately, the difference of that single score has a huge difference in performance, as you will soon read about.

iPhone 13’s 4-Core GPU Obtained Far Less Than What Apple Bragged About During Its Presentation

In a new Geekbench 5 Metal benchmark run, the A15 Bionic with a 4-core GPU obtained a lackluster score of 10608. The iPhone 12 Pro from last year with its A14 Bionic is not that far behind, with a score of 9123 in the same test. The difference hardly amounts to a 15 percent performance increase between two GPU generations, showing the compromises one less GPU core can make to the entire equation.

This version of the A15 Bionic scores far less than Apple’s 30 percent performance gain claim, but it is possible that in other tests, the chipset obtains a higher score. As far as the 5-core GPU running in the iPhone 13 Pro goes, it scored 14216 points, making it 55 percent faster than the A14 Bionic’s GPU. In short, if you care about these differences, it will be in your best interest to either pick up the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

If you wanted another reason to pick up the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max besides the camera, battery improvements, and GPU core count, it is in the RAM section. According to a previous finding, both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature 6GB of RAM, the same amount that was present in last year’s models, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are limited to 4GB RAM.

The A15 Bionic might have the fastest GPU in a smartphone ever, but there are some questionable decisions made by Apple. It is not the company’s fault entirely, and we assume the difference in GPU scores could be due to SoC binning to save production costs of the less expensive iPhone 13 models. It is possible several A15 Bionic batches had one defective core, so instead of discarding that batch, Apple chose to use it in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Looking at the ongoing chip shortage, this decision was necessary.

