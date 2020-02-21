Switching From an iPhone to a Galaxy S20? Samsung Is Willing to Give You up to $700 for It

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series are now open and the phones will be available to purchase from March 6 in stores. The phones have a lot to offer, including buttery smooth displays, insane cameras, and 5G support. The price of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at $999, $1199, and $1399 respectively. Granted, they are anything but cheap, but thanks to Samsung’s trade-in program, you can save up to an astonishing $700 if you turn in your current device.

Even If You’re a Previous-Generation Galaxy S10 Owner, You Can Maximize Your Trade-in Value When Picking up the Galaxy S20

For last year’s Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10, you will be able to save $700 when purchasing Samsung’s latest phones. The trade-in value is the same for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11, on the other hand, will only result in savings of $600, which is still sufficient. Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are also valued at $600 by the South Korean giant.

Older phones, on the other hand, will contribute much less towards the purchase of the Galaxy S20. For instance, for the iPhone X, you will only get a discount of $300. Luckily for iPhone 6 users, Samsung is offering $200, which is great given that the phone came out in 2015. The condition of your old device will also affect its buyback price, so while you can expect a decent rate for a handset in mint condition, a phone with serious issues such as pixel damage is unlikely to get you a significant discount.

To find out what your existing phone is worth, you can visit Samsung’s website and enter your model name and complete a questionnaire about its condition. Additionally, you can also get Samsung’s latest phones on monthly installments if you’re not comfortable about forking over a minimum of $999 for the Galaxy S20.

