Galaxy S20 Sales to Reach 32 Million for 2020 – Report Says There’s Lack of Significant Innovation in New Models

Samsung attempted to make a statement in the smartphone industry with the official unveiling of its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo isn’t convinced that these models will bring about any major difference in popularity. Although he mentions that the Galaxy S20 sales will reach an estimated 32 million units for this year, it isn’t all that much compared to the previous-generation models.

Galaxy S20 Sales Figures Aren’t Low, but Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Sold Slightly Better

In the latest report, Kuo states that Galaxy S20 sales could reach an estimated 30-32 million units for this year. While that figure isn’t pale by any stretch of the imagination, the Galaxy S10 estimates were higher. Kuo’s report states that Samsung sold between 36-38 million Galaxy S10 models, and believes that there’s a lack of significant innovation in user experience for the latest handsets, despite the massive hardware upgrades.

To maintain its hold in the market, Samsung introduced a price cut for the Galaxy S10 series, which now start from $599. So even if the Galaxy S20 sales don’t reach a number that is satisfactory for Samsung, the Korean giant can rely on previous-generation models to make up for that loss. Strangely, the report from Kuo goes against what Counterpoint Research predicted, detailing that the Galaxy S20 will outsell its predecessor.

Then again, the same report estimated that the Galaxy S20 will start from $850 when Samsung announced that the base model starts from $999 in the U.S. There are other factors that can determine how high those Galaxy S20 sales figures can reach. For example, how early Samsung or it’s partners introduce a price cut for the latest models can have a positive effect. This can take place during highlighted sales days such as Amazon Prime, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and others.

The Galaxy Note 20 series is also expected later this year, and its introduction can also force Samsung to reduce the price of the Galaxy S20 family. Like we said earlier, there are lots of reasons why the Galaxy S20 can perform well in the market, but you can tell us why or why not they’d perform as well as Samsung would like. Do share your insight down in the comments.

