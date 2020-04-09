Not to be confused with the app 'Clips,' an upcoming iOS 14 feature will allow users to use a part of an app without downloading it completely.

iOS 14 Clips Feature Will Work Like Slices for Android, No Need to Download Full Apps

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is working on a new API called Clips, and it works in a similar fashion to Android's Slices. Simply tap on a link or scan a QR code and iOS 14 will download a small part of the app which you need to interact with negating the need to download the full app itself. Users will be offered to download the full version of the app in the same view if they so wish.

Let’s say you get a QR Code with a link to a video from YouTube but you don’t have the official app installed on your iPhone. With iOS 14 and the Clip API, you’ll be able to scan that code and the video will be reproduced on a floating card that shows a native user interface instead of a web page.

According to the source, developers will be able to specify which part of the app will be available as an over the air download. If it's a video app, such as YouTube or Vimeo, the video player along with some basic controls are all that are needed to be downloaded to get an app-like experience.

9to5Mac further adds:

Our code findings also reveals that Apple is testing the new feature with OpenTable, Yelp, DoorDash, Sony (with its PS4 Second Screen app), and YouTube to implement the new API, possibly to use their apps as examples in WWDC demos.

This is actually a big deal in my opinion, allowing users to get an app-like experience by skipping horrendous HTML websites completely and jump straight into the real deal. But, it's entirely up to the developers if they are willing to take full advantage of this feature or not.

