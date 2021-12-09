iOS 15 Adoption Reaches 60 Percent in Less Than Three Months After Launch

Apple launched iOS 16 only a few months back and it is already installed on almost 60 percent of compatible devices. To be precise, the 60 percent adoption rate of iOS 15 is achieved in only 80 days since it was officially launched. The new update was unveiled at Apple's WWDC event this year in June. Scroll down to see more details on the subject.

iOS 15 Adoption Rate Reaches Almost 60 Percent But it is Still Slower Than iOS 14

Third-party data analytics company Mixpanel reports that almost 60 percent of compatible devices are running Apple's latest iOS 15. In addition, around 36 percent of devices are still running iOS 14. The data analytics also states that while the iOS 15 adoption rate is a lot, it is still slower than the adoption rate of iOS 14 last year.

Apple does share iOS 15 numbers but it has not at this point. The last time Apple shared details on the iOS adoption rate was earlier this year on June 3. Some users are still not updating to iOS 15 despite their device being compatible with the build. A small portion of these users does not update to iOS 15 as it would kill their jailbreak status. Henceforth, unless a stable jailbreak tool arrives for iOS 15, users would restrain themselves to update to the latest build.

iOS 14 was a bigger update compared to iOS 15 considering the number of features. iOS 15 provides users with extensive control over their notifications. In addition, there are several updates for Apple's stock apps like Safar, and more. With time, the iOS 15 adoption rate will increase. Moreover, iOS 15.2 is on the brink of being released so be sure to stick around for more details on the subject.

This is all for now, folks. Have you updated to Apple's latest iOS build Share your views with us in the comments.