Download: iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 Released, Here’s What is New

Apple has just released iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 for both iPhone and iPad. Here is everything that is new in this update.

We are just a day away from Apple’s big iPhone 13 event but Apple went ahead, pulled the trigger, and released iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 update for all compatible devices out there.

Here is everything new in iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8. It’s nothing exciting at all, except that it packs security fixes:

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

If you wish to download the new update, and you should anyway, then follow the steps exactly as written below:

Make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining. If it's lesser then plug into a wall outlet

Connect to Wi-Fi but you don't have to if you are on 5G (data charges will apply)

Now launch Settings and navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install when the new update shows up

You can perform a clean installation of the update as well. Just grab the IPSW from the links below and then use iTunes or Finder to refresh your device. It will wipe everything clean therefore take a backup of everything using iCloud, Finder or iTunes first.

Download iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 IPSW Files

Looking to download the individual IPSW files? Click on the relevant links below:

