Apple is Working on iOS 14.8 Despite iOS 15 Launch Just Around the Corner

Believe it or not, Apple is working on the iOS 14.8 / iPadOS 14.8 update for iPhone and iPad despite iOS 15 release just around the corner.

Apple Working on iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 Update for iPhone and iPad

At this point, we are just a few weeks away from the launch of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The new update is packed with new features and we are anxiously looking forward to take it for a spin on all of our devices. You’d even think that is the only software update Apple is currently focusing on, right? Wrong. Apple is working on another update to iOS 14, called iOS 14.8.

More Than 50 Percent of iPhone Owners Are Not Looking to Upgrade to iPhone 13

Spotted in Xcode 13 beta 4:

iOS 14.8 on the way? pic.twitter.com/X771UEiNF8 — Brendan Shanks (@realmrpippy) August 6, 2021

Apple made a clear cut mention of iOS 14.8 in the latest Xcode 13 beta 4 which leads us to believe that the update is on its way. But, that is the only information we have regarding the update. We have zero clue what the new update will bring with it on the features front. Given how close we are to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, it is safe to assume that the upcoming 0.8 update will feature loads of bug fixes and security patches before moving onto the next thing. If Apple throws in something extremely noteworthy, we will be genuinely surprised at this point.