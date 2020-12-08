Ghost of Tsushima Wins Player’s Voice Award at The Game Awards

Ghost of Tsushima just won the 'Player's Voice' award at The Game Awards, as announced on the official website of the show. This prize was entirely decided by the public after three rounds of voting, with Ghost of Tsushima beating the following titles:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Demon’s Souls

Destiny 2

DOOM Eternal

Fall Guys

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Fortnite

Free Fire

Genshin Impact

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life Alyx

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

League of Legends

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Minecraft Dungeons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Persona 5 Royal

Phasmophobia

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Last of Us Part II

Valorant

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

While it may have not been the favorite in that roster ahead of the voting, Ghost of Tsushima's win isn't really that surprising, though. The game already sold five million units as of last month, making it the best new first-party IP launched by Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation 4 era. In our review, we rated the game nine out of ten, summarizing our experience with Ghost of Tsushima in the following words.

Ghost of Tsushima is Sucker Punch's best game yet and a great open world title capable of measuring to some of the biggest names in the genre. The excellent rendition of feudal Japan, along with its well-written characters and story, make Ghost of Tsushima stand out as the last must-have PlayStation 4 exclusive.

It even got a sizable and free cooperative multiplayer mode called Legends, adding more replayability to what was already a meaty experience. If you haven't picked up the game for your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 yet, do yourself a favor and consider doing so.