Ghost of Tsushima Wins Player’s Voice Award at The Game Awards
Ghost of Tsushima just won the 'Player's Voice' award at The Game Awards, as announced on the official website of the show. This prize was entirely decided by the public after three rounds of voting, with Ghost of Tsushima beating the following titles:
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Apex Legends
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Bugsnax
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Demon’s Souls
Destiny 2
DOOM Eternal
Fall Guys
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Fortnite
Free Fire
Genshin Impact
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Half-Life Alyx
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
League of Legends
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Minecraft Dungeons
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Persona 5 Royal
Phasmophobia
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Last of Us Part II
Valorant
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
While it may have not been the favorite in that roster ahead of the voting, Ghost of Tsushima's win isn't really that surprising, though. The game already sold five million units as of last month, making it the best new first-party IP launched by Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation 4 era. In our review, we rated the game nine out of ten, summarizing our experience with Ghost of Tsushima in the following words.
Ghost of Tsushima is Sucker Punch's best game yet and a great open world title capable of measuring to some of the biggest names in the genre. The excellent rendition of feudal Japan, along with its well-written characters and story, make Ghost of Tsushima stand out as the last must-have PlayStation 4 exclusive.
It even got a sizable and free cooperative multiplayer mode called Legends, adding more replayability to what was already a meaty experience. If you haven't picked up the game for your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 yet, do yourself a favor and consider doing so.
