Ghost of Tsushima Film Screenplay to Be Handled by Takashi Doscher

The Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation will feature a screenplay written by Takashi Doscher, according to a new report published by Deadline. So far, Doscher wrote and directed 2018's Still and 2019's Only.

As per the previous reports, the Ghost of Tsushima film will be directed by John Wick's Chad Stahelski. He's also producing alongside Alex Young and Jason Spitz through 87Eleven Entertainment, while Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are set to produce through PlayStation Productions and Peter Kang will oversee the adaptation on behalf of developer Sucker Punch Productions.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.18 Rolled Out; No Additional Updates Currently Planned

The Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation will be the second one from PlayStation Productions, following Uncharted, which enjoyed a solid box office success. Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman said a while ago:

With over $100M in box office worldwide in just one weekend, and a 90% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company. This marks a great victory for every single division of the company, as the film was our first major production entirely shut down by the advent of Covid, yet we persevered to complete a picture the audience loves and marketed and distributed it with strategic verve worldwide, despite the pandemic.

In other Ghost of Tsushima news, Sucker Punch Productions just released update 2.18 for the Director's Cut version, fixing and adjusting several things in the multiplayer Legends mode. The developers have also said they don't have plans for any further updates at this time.