Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.18 Rolled Out; No Additional Updates Currently Planned
Sony and Sucker Punch Productions have rolled out Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Update 2.18, addressing some single-player issues and packing various improvements and changes to standalone Legends mode.
The latest patch for Sony's hit title updates the game to version 2.018 on PlayStation 5, and version 2.18 on PlayStation 4. In addition to item changes in the game's Legends multiplayer mode, the new update focuses on bug fixes and improvements. For Ghost of Tsushima's singleplayer mode, this new update addresses some dialogue and cutscene issues and increases the amount of held Silk inventory of the New Game + merchant.
As mentioned by Sucker Punch, the team currently isn't working on any additional patches for the game, but they will monitor player feedback.
"While we aren’t actively working on any additional patches at the moment, we will continue to monitor feedback on the community-run Gotlegends subreddit and messages sent to @SuckerPunchProd on Twitter for any high-priority bugs or issues that emerge", the developer writes. "We want to say a huge THANK YOU to the entire community for the incredible amount of support and feedback we’ve gotten since launch. When Legends launched in October 2020, we never expected to have such an active community more than a year and a half later, and we could not be more thankful to everyone who has been with us on this journey!"
You'll find the official release notes down below:
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Update 2.18 Release Notes
Legends
- Fixed a bug where a teammate’s health could momentarily dip below zero, counting as a “death” in Custom Mode and Raid Trials that occasionally prevented the Hidden Heart cosmetic from unlocking
- Added a PS4 Save Import button to Legends standalone builds (Transfer PS4 console Save). Be sure to click “Yes” on the Legends import prompt
- Shared Wounds no longer breaks Assassin out of the Vanish skill
- Added a new Fill Party goal, Custom Mode - Perfect Completion. This will allow people looking to earn the Hidden Heart cosmetic to search for matches separately from those looking for a different Custom Mode experience
- Item adjustments:
- All Legendary Katanas gain Stance Master perks by default, including on stances unlocked via perks. If you already have a Stance Master perk unlocked, it will be free to reroll to a new perk
- Legendary Charms can now roll perks and properties previously limited to class exclusive charms, if the Legendary Charm is bound to the specified class.
- Significantly lowered resolve gains of Black Powder Bombs
- Skipping Stone Bow no longer generates extra resolve from the ricochet arrows
- Added Munitions perk to Caltrops and Demon Seeds
- Reduced the drop rate of Black Powder Bombs, Flash Bombs, Fire Arrows and Piercing Arrows dropped from the Munitions perk
- Melee Resolve Gain property maximum value increased to 25%
- Fire Damage property maximum value increased to 20%
- Assassinate From Above Damage property maximum value increased to 50%
- Samurai skill Deep Strikes increased to +25% Melee damage
- Fixed bug where Black Powder Bombs did not count for some Mastery Challenges
- Fixed a bug where Silver and Gold Survival missions showed incorrect mission modifiers
- Fixed a bug in Survival where a Ghost dying in the brief period after the final wave, but before the scoreboard caused some missing rewards
- Fixed a very rare bug where the Legends tutorial was impossible to complete
Single-player
- Increased Silk inventory held by New Game Plus merchant
- Fixed dialogue and cutscene issues in single-player
Products mentioned in this post
USD 33.76
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.