Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.18 Rolled Out; No Additional Updates Currently Planned

Sony and Sucker Punch Productions have rolled out Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Update 2.18, addressing some single-player issues and packing various improvements and changes to standalone Legends mode.

The latest patch for Sony's hit title updates the game to version 2.018 on PlayStation 5, and version 2.18 on PlayStation 4. In addition to item changes in the game's Legends multiplayer mode, the new update focuses on bug fixes and improvements. For Ghost of Tsushima's singleplayer mode, this new update addresses some dialogue and cutscene issues and increases the amount of held Silk inventory of the New Game + merchant.

Sly Cooper Domain Renewal and Rumors Spark Excitement for a Possible Return

As mentioned by Sucker Punch, the team currently isn't working on any additional patches for the game, but they will monitor player feedback.

"While we aren’t actively working on any additional patches at the moment, we will continue to monitor feedback on the community-run Gotlegends subreddit and messages sent to @SuckerPunchProd on Twitter for any high-priority bugs or issues that emerge", the developer writes. "We want to say a huge THANK YOU to the entire community for the incredible amount of support and feedback we’ve gotten since launch. When Legends launched in October 2020, we never expected to have such an active community more than a year and a half later, and we could not be more thankful to everyone who has been with us on this journey!"

You'll find the official release notes down below: