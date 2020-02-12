Shooting 8K Video on a Galaxy S20 Will Consume a Ton of Storage Per Minute – Here’s How Much You’ll Have to Spare

Most of you may not know this, but the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra all support 8K video recording at 30FPS. That much throughput requires a lot of data to be written to the storage locally in 60 seconds, but how much of the internal memory actually gets used up during recording? We have the numbers, and you’ll definitely want to know how much storage you need to spare.

Recording 8K Videos on the Galaxy S20 Utilizes 600MB Per Minute

That is correct; more than half a gigabyte of image data is written onto the storage while recording 8K footage on your smartphone. It’s worth noting that the video being recorded isn’t captured at 30FPS, but a lower 24FPS. This means that if there is an option to record 8K video at 30FPS, more storage will be used up per minute. One reason why this resolution is being recorded at 24FPS is most likely to deliver that cinematic experience. A lot of movies are shot at 24FPS, so it doesn’t come as a surprise this setting is available.

For comparison, a Galaxy S10 Plus recording 4K video consumes a maximum of 350MB/s per minute. That’s the difference that chipset technologies can have in just a 12-month span. For the record, depending on where you live, the Galaxy S20 will either be running an Exynos 990 or a Snapdragon 865. Earlier, Qualcomm proved with a prototype smartphone fueled by the company’s latest and greatest SoC that it was possible to record 8K video effortlessly.

Another advantage that the Galaxy S20 has is sporting UFS 3.0 storage. This helps keep up with the demand for 8K video recording throughput, so there are no dropped frames or any hitches experienced by the user. Eventually, there will be an option to record 8K footage at 60FPS on smartphones, but for now, let us rejoice that we have this feature.

