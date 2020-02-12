Samsung Won’t Discontinue Galaxy S10 Series; Introduces an Attractive $150 Price Cut Instead

Samsung appears to be following Apple’s business practices by offering a previous-generation smartphone lineup at an attractive discount. After all, with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra officially here, not everyone will want to pick up Samsung’s latest and greatest. For those customers, you have a fine treat awaiting you, as the company has introduced a price cut, allowing you to own a previous-generation Galaxy S10 model for a $150 discount.

Galaxy S10 Models Can Be Yours From $599 Onwards

On Samsung’s website, the cheapest member of the Galaxy S10 family, the Galaxy S10e costs $599 for the base model. Next comes the Galaxy S10, which is available for $749 and then comes the Galaxy S10 Plus, available for $849. Come to think of it, this is one of the best decisions Samsung can make to help maintain its market share in various countries. Though the price cuts will initially be observed in the U.S., it’s highly likely that discounts will be offered in other countries as well.

Galaxy S20 to Come With Google Duo Integration, Live Caption, and More

The cheapest member of the Galaxy S20 series costs an expensive $999, and it will be hard for a lot of customers to justify a jump given how pricey the latest versions are. Thankfully, with the Galaxy S10 discounts, Samsung is able to target a wider customer base, just like Apple has. Perhaps the Korean giant has learned something from its rival after all.

If you want to make a purchase of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, or the Galaxy S10 Plus, you can click on the link below to get started, or you can place a pre-order for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra instead.

