Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera Specs In-Depth Comparison

With the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra officially here, it’s time to take a closer look at one of the biggest upgrades belonging to each model; the camera hardware. Of course, depending on how much you’re willing to spend, you’ll either get a decent optics configuration or the best of what Samsung has to offer. To know what you’ll get for each version, here’s an in-depth Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra camera specs comparison to get you started.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera Specs - Buying the Most Expensive One Gives You the Most Options

Unlike the Galaxy S20 Plus’ and Galaxy S20 Ultra’s rear quad-camera setup, the Galaxy S20 only offers a triple sensor solution. However, it’s still a very versatile solution compared to the competition, as you’ll soon find out in the comparison given below.

As you can see, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus lack the extended zoom capabilities belonging to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, so if you want to experience a more versatile camera, you’ll have to spend more money in the process. However, we believe that a lot of people won’t make that much use for the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s intimidating camera hardware, so it’s highly likely that they’ll stick to the less expensive versions.

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 Plus Galaxy S20 Ultra Main camera 12MP wide with a 79-degree FOV and F/1.8 aperture 12MP wide with a 79-degree FOV and F/1.8 aperture 108MP wide with a 79-degree FOV and F/1.8 aperture Ultrawide camera 12MP with 120-degree FOV and F/2.2 aperture 12MP with 120-degree FOV and F/2.2 aperture 12MP with 120-degree FOV and F/2.2 aperture Telephoto camera 64MP with 76-degree FOV and F/2.0 aperture (allows for 3x hybrid optical zoom) 64MP with 76-degree FOV and F/2.0 aperture (allows for 3x hybrid optical zoom) 48MP with 24-degree FOV and F/3.5 aperture (allows for 10x hybrid optical zoom) Space Zoom 30x 30x 100x Video recording from primary camera Up to 8K at 30FPS Up to 8K at 30FPS Up to 8K at 30FPS Front camera 10MP with 80-degree FOV and aperture of F/2.2 10MP with 80-degree FOV and aperture of F/2.2 40MP with 80-degree FOV and aperture of F/2.2 Front camera video recording Up to 4K 60FPS Up to 4K 60FPS Up to 4K 60FPS

However, if you’re the kind of consumer that wants the absolute best of the best from the Korean giant, then there’s no doubt the company’s Galaxy S20 Ultra will end up as your daily driver. Just be prepared for cough up $1399 for it, and that too for the base model. Luckily, when it comes to video recording, all models offer the same options, irrespective if the video is taken from the primary camera or the front shooter.

So after checking out this Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra camera comparison, which model are you leaning towards? Let us know down in the comments.

