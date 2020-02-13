Best Fast Wireless Chargers for Galaxy S20, S20 Ultra [List]

This is a list of the best fast wireless chargers for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung's latest lineup of smartphones.

Wired charging is the way to go if you really want to top up your device quickly. It's fast, requires the correct hardware in the equation and you'll be charging like a speeding bullet. But honestly, wired charging is so 2019 at this point. Wireless charging is the real hotness and Samsung is a pioneer in this arena. With the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra, you can take full advantage of fast wireless charging and we have the best of the best fast wireless chargers for Galaxy S20 around, ensuring you get respectable top-up times without having to plug in wires ever.

Best Fast Wireless Chargers for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra

All of these chargers are fully Qi compatible, meaning they will work just fine with everything else such as an iPhone, AirPods, Galaxy Buds and more.

Anker PowerWave 15 Charging Pad

When it comes to build quality this charger from Anker is built like a tank. And when it comes to charging speed, you can expect it pump out 15W of power for your Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. Put this on your bedside table or your workspace table if you want fast top-ups.

Buy Anker PowerWave 15 Charging Pad - $39.99

Choetech Dual Wireless Charger

Just imagine if you ever wanted to charge two Galaxy S20 smartphones at the same time on the same wireless chargers. You can do it, and this the best option out there, hands down.

Buy Choetech Dual Wireless Charger - $39.99

AUKEY 10W Wireless Charger

Planning to spread the best fast wireless chargers on a tight budget? Well, AUKEY has you covered and this charging pad will casually do 10W of output for quick top-ups. Even if you have an iPhone at home, this charger will push out 7.5W of power as well.

Buy AUKEY 10W Wireless Charger - $16.99

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger

This charger needs no introduction and it's one of our favorites. In fact, this one is my personal favorite for a lot of reasons. It is a complete package since it ships with a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter right in the box, meaning you don't have to supply your own.

Buy RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger - $26.99

Totallee Wireless Charger Pad

There's no denying that this charger is expensive. But, if you want to treat your Galaxy S20 or S20 Ultra like a piece of luxury hardware then pop this charger into the equation. It has a fabric top that will always keep your phone nurtured whenever it is on charge. You can even check out our review by going here.

Buy Totallee Wireless Charger Pad - $59

Anker PowerWave Stand

I recommend this wireless charger without even thinking twice, it's that good. It will charge your phone upright or even in the landscape position. What this means is that you can keep on charging your S20 while having a glance at your notifications or keep on watching that TV show.

Buy Anker PowerWave Stand - $49.99

Anker Wireless Charger Bundle

This bundle includes two wireless chargers from Anker - one is in the stand form while the otherwise is a lay-down pad. Basically you are getting the best of both worlds in a single package. And it's quite cheap at just $24.99!

Buy Anker Wireless Charger Bundle - $24.99

