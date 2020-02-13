Best USB-C Cables for Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra [List]

Looking for a spare charging / data cable for your Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra? These are the best USB-C cables available today.

Charge Your New Galaxy S20 with the Best USB-C Cables Around, Here are Your Options

There's no turning back from USB-C at this point. It's everywhere and we are hopeful that it will even make its way to the iPhone as well. But that's another story for another day. Right now, we're going to stick to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and lay down all the best USB-C cable options to you so you are always left with a spare no matter where you go or what you do.

Best USB-C Cables for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra

These cables are compatible with every other device with a USB-C port. This means you can even use them to charge up an iPad Pro, MacBook or your Galaxy Buds.

Anker PowerLine II USB-C Cables

These cables from Anker's PowerLine II lineup are remarkably great. They are tough, can withstand loads of tugs and will most likely never give up on you. Pick these up and you will be a happy Galaxy S20 user for a long time.

Buy Anker PowerLine II USB-C Cables - $11.99

AUKEY Right Angle USB-C Cable

Having a right-angle USB-C charging cable means that you can game and charge up at the same time. If you are buying the Galaxy S20 for gaming then this cable is going to prove to be a lifesaver for you. And it comes in a 2-pack for just $14.99.

Buy AUKEY Right Angle USB-C Cable - $14.99

UGREEN Braided USB-C Cable

Frayed cables are going to happen no matter what. But, if you have the right cable at hand, you can prevent it to a great extent. This nylon-braided option from UGREEN is super tough and will laugh back at you if you throw it in a bag or just walk all over it.

Buy UGREEN Braided USB-C Cable - $10.99

Apple USB-C Charging Cable

I know you are laughing while reading this, but hey, Apple makes a USB-C cable and you can totally use it to charge your Galaxy S20 if you want to.

Buy Apple USB-C Charging Cable - $13.99

AUKEY USB-C Cable 5-Pack

Need a USB-C cable in varying lengths? Then pick up this 5-pack from AUKEY. The only downside is that this cable won't do fast charging since one end is USB-A. But hey, if you want one cable for your bedside table, one for your car, one for your living room, this pack has it all. You might even end up with extras.

Buy AUKEY USB-C Cable 5-Pack - $16.99

You can also check out our other Galaxy S20 coverage if you wish:

