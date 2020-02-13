Best Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra USB-C Wall Chargers [List]

Here is a list of the best Galaxy S20, S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra USB-C wall chargers to charge your device at its fastest speed.

Grab a Fast USB-C Charger for Your Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra Today and Top Up at Maximum Speeds All the Time

If you have made up your mind and are planning to buy the Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra, then you are going to stock up on some spare accessories for the entire year. This might include cases, wireless chargers or even USB-C chargers to top up your device real quick. Luckily, the S20 and S20+ ship with a 25W charger out of the box. And while the S20 Ultra does support 45W charging over USB-C, Samsung made an odd decision of including just a 25W charging in the box. Fear not, we're going to list down some alternatives which are going to be way cheaper than Samsung's and each and every single one of them will support 45W charging.

Best USB-C Wall Chargers for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra

Note: Apart from the Galaxy S20 lineup, you can use these USB-C wall chargers with anything else too. This includes laptops, tablets, etc.

Just for reference, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ support charging speeds of up to 25W while the Galaxy S20 Ultra supports 45W. Using a 45W+ USB-C charger to charge a 25W phone won't cause any harm. The charger will intelligently deliver the fastest possible safe charge that your Galaxy S20 can accept.

Xcentz 45W USB-C Wall Charger

Xcentz makes some of the finest mobile accessories around and their USB-C chargers are rock solid too. Not only this charger will top up your Galaxy S20 at full speed, but you can use it to top up other accessories as well such as your Galaxy Buds+.

Buy Xcentz 45W USB-C Wall Charger - $25.99

RAVPower 61W GaN Charger

This is one of the best USB-C wall chargers around. It can pump out 61 watts of power over USB-C and has a footprint that puts it in the ballpark of ultra-portable wall chargers. Not only it will charge your Galaxy S20 Ultra at full speed but it will charge your MacBook Pro 13-inch at full speed too. How's that for a party trick?

Buy RAVPower 61W GaN Charger - $35.99

Samsung 45W USB-C Wall Charger

It's fast, it's expensive and it's 45W straight from Samsung. If you want to charge using an official accessory and nothing else then this is the option that should be on your radar, nothing else.

Buy Samsung 45W USB-C Wall Charger - $48.69

Belkin USB-C Home + Car Charge Kit

For a measly price of just $25 you are getting a 45W USB-C wall charger and a 27W USB-C car charger. This is actually a very slick combo since it includes a USB-C to USB-C cable inside the package.

Buy Belkin USB-C Home + Car Charge Kit - $24.95

AUKEY 2-Port USB-C Charger

Right off the bat this charger is an expensive beast but for good reason. It has two USB-C ports, one can pump out 45W of power while the other one will max out at 18W. What this means is that you can charge your Galaxy S20 and a friend's at the same time.

Buy AUKEY 2-Port USB-C Charger - $54.99

Anker PowerPort Atom III

Just like the AUKEY option, this one from Anker packs a solid punch. Not only it has a single 61W USB-C port, but a USB-A port too if you want to charge a boring old device from 2019.

Buy Anker PowerPort Atom III - $42.99

Choetech 60W USB-C Charger

We love Choetech for one reason: value for money. For just $23.99 you are getting a powerful 60W charger that can top up all Galaxy S20 phones at full speed and will even charge your MacBook at full speed too if you allow it.

Buy Choetech 60W USB-C Charger - $23.99

