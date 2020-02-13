Best Galaxy S20 Cases Available Right Now [List]

Here is a list of best Galaxy S20 cases available for the latest flagship right now. These cases are for the 6.2-inch display model only.

Grab the Best Galaxy S20 Cases Today and Keep Your Smartphone Protected as Soon as it Arrives

Given how much Samsung has jacked up the prices of its flagship smartphone lineup, it's fairly obvious that many of us will opt for the smaller, 6.2-inch model. It starts at $999, packs a wonderful display, an insane build quality and it's best to protect it with some sort of case as soon as the smartphone arrives. So, in today's list, we are going to highlight the best Galaxy S20 cases which you can buy right now.

Temdan Galaxy S20 Case with Built-in Screen Protector

This has to be on the list no matter what. It's a case for the Galaxy S20 with a built-in screen protector for just $16.99. So if you were hoping to protect your phone and that gorgeous 120Hz display then you can't go wrong here at all.

Buy Temdan Galaxy S20 Case with Built-in Screen Protector - $16.99

MoKo Clear Case for Galaxy S20

All you want is some protection and show off your phone at the same time? Of course there's an option and MoKo has you covered right now. The edges are cushioned for enhanced drop protection so you are all good against drops and tumbles.

Buy MoKo Clear Case for Galaxy S20 - $8.99

Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S20

No 'Best Galaxy S20 cases' list would be complete without an option from Spigen and Rugged Armor is the best out there if you are looking for insane protection. And thanks to that stealth look, you'll definitely treat your phone to something unique.

Buy Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S20 - $10.99

ESR Metal Kickstand Case for Galaxy S20

Do we even have to tell you why you need this case? Of course we do. It has a built-in kickstand so you can relax and watch your TV show or movie without holding the phone in your hand. You can even use it as a gaming stand.

Buy ESR Metal Kickstand Case for Galaxy S20 - $18.99

Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy S20

You want a case, but at the same time you don't want a case, it's understandable. That's why the Thin Fit exists. It feels as though it's barely there and at the same time it will keep your device protected against all the elements around you.

Buy Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy S20 - $9.99

EnCASEs 2 in 1 Case for Galaxy S20

This is a hard plastic case with a brushed finish for an elegant look. For a price of $8.99, you are getting a lot of protection. If you are planning to cheap out on a case and yet want something good, then EnCASEs has you covered.

Buy EnCASEs 2 in 1 Case for Galaxy S20 - $8.99

TORRAS Case for Galaxy S20

This case is super clear and minimal. If showing off your Galaxy S20 to the world is your only priority then this case is what you should get, nothing else. And of course, this case is super slim therefore it won't get in the way either.

Buy TORRAS Case for Galaxy S20 - $15.99

Ringke Fusion X Case for Galaxy S20

The Ringke Fusion is one of the best tough cases around for any smartphone and it has been updated for Galaxy S20. It offers a tactical look, excellent protection against pretty much everything and it costs just $7.99 which makes it even crazier.

Buy Ringke Fusion X Case for Galaxy S20 - $7.99

Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S20

If you want your case to turn heads as much as your phone then the Caseology Parallax is the way to go. The beautiful pattern on the design is not just for show, it actually allows you to grip your S20 better. Cool, right?

Buy Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S20 - $13.99

ESR Essential Crown Case for Galaxy S20

Despite having a fancy name, this case is essentially those 'jelly' like cases which you are already accustomed to. But, since this is an option from ESR therefore you can expect it to be better in every way. It will protect the cameras at the back and the raised edges will keep the display in tact.

Buy ESR Essential Crown Case for Galaxy S20 - $10.99

Tech21 Evo Check for Galaxy S20

There's no hiding the fact that this is an expensive case, but for good reason. It will withstand a fall from up to 12-feet in height. That is actually quite a lot. If you want just one case around your phone if it ever falls then you'd probably want the Evo Check right now.

Buy Tech21 Evo Check for Galaxy S20 - $39.99

These are the best Galaxy S20 cases you can buy at the time of writing therefore we are going to cut the list a little short. But, we promise that we will add new cases as they are released and announced so bookmark this page for later for some insane options.