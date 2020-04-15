In case you are wondering whether or not the iPhone SE has an IP rating, it does. It has an IP67 rating for dust and water-resistance.

iPhone SE Can be Submerged in 1-Meter of Water for 30 Minutes, Thanks to its IP67 Rating

While the iPhone SE is a cheap smartphone in terms of price, but it is pretty big on features and specifications. For example, it features the same A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. And even goes a mile further with the addition of an IP rating - IP67, to be more exact - meaning that you splash water and dust around this iPhone and it will casually walk it off. It will even remain submerged for 30 minutes in 1 meter of water without taking damage.

iPhone SE Front Facing Camera Can Take Portrait Mode Photos with Background Blur and Depth Control

From Apple's website.

iPhone SE is splash, water, and dust resistant and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty.

Remember one thing - over time, the water-resistance capabilities of your iPhone will never stay the same. The usual wear and tear will ultimately allow water into places you don't want it to be, so it's best to take care of your iPhone even on day one to ensure longevity. Once that water seeps inside your iPhone and causes damage, it won't be covered under warranty, as clearly stated by Apple above.

Compared to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, which have an IP68 ratings, the phones can remain submerged underwater for up to 30 minutes in a depth of 4 meters. Essentially you can use the phones like GoPro action cameras, something we wouldn't recommend doing as the same rules of wear and tear apply here as well.

