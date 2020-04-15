Yes, that's right. The new 2020 iPhone SE features 18W fast charging over USB-C to Lightning but ships with that measly 5W wall adapter.

2020 iPhone SE Will Charge from Zero to 50% in Just 30 Minutes if You Use an 18W Wall Adapter and USB-C to Lightning Cable

Apple added support for 18W fast charging with the release of iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The trend continues with the iPhone SE and you can fast charge the phone from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes. But there is a small catch as usual. See, the iPhone SE ships with a 5W adapter in the retail box. So if you want to get in on the fast charging bandwagon, you have to purchase a USB-C to Lightning cable and an 18W USB-C adapter from Apple, or any third-party as long as it's MFi-certified.

Apple Discontinues the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Following iPhone SE Release

From Apple's website:

The show must go on. So iPhone SE lets you watch up to 13 hours of video on a single charge.3 When you do need to power up, just set it down on a wireless charger. Or connect to an 18W fast-charge adapter to go from zero to up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Despite packing some serious hardware under the hood, Apple says the new iPhone SE can do 13 hours of video playback on a single charge, which is a lot. If history has taught us anything, it's that you must skip the smaller iPhone if you care a lot about battery life. But apparently, that doesn't seem to be the case here. But, we will let the real-world tests do the talking rather than mere numbers from a marketing campaign.

In case you are wondering how much money you have to spend in order to fast charge the iPhone SE - that's $19 for a meter long USB-C to Lightning cable from Apple, and $29 for an 18W wall charger. Again, you don't have to pay that much money to Apple as you can get the job done for half the price if you turn your rudder towards a third-party manufacturer. Remember, look for the Made for iPhone logo on the accessories before you buy them.

