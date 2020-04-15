Apple Discontinues the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Following iPhone SE Release

Apple just introduced the mighty hyped iPhone SE that packs the A13 Bionic chip, the same chip powering the iPhone 11 Pro. While the size and form factor of the handset is pretty familiar, Apple made sure that it remains the only one of its kind. That's right, with the release of the iPhone SE, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 8 Discontinued Following The Release of iPhone SE

The iPhone SE takes place of the iPhone 8 as the 4.7-inch device with nearly identical design. You can still see the bezels on the top and bottom of the device and also features a Home button with Touch ID. What this means is that the company is keeping Face ID for its more expensive line of iPhones.

Note that the iPhone SE is available at an affordable price of $399. The price is $50 cheaper than what Apple was charging for the iPhone 8. If you're looking to upgrade the storage, the with 128GB of storage is available at $499 and $549 for the 256GB variant. Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 8 Plus so you're out of luck if you want a bigger iPhone with Touch ID. As of right now, Apple is selling the following iPhone models:

iPhone SE

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

As mentioned earlier, Apple's new iPhone SE features A13 Bionic chip, a smaller 4.7-inch screen, improved camera and more. In terms of design, the Apple logo at the back is moved in the middle and it is available on White, Black and Red color options. All variants will feature a Black front glass.

As for availability, the pre-orders will begin starting Friday, April 17 at 5AM PDT/8AM EDT. Shipments will begin a week later on Friday, April 24.

Are you looking to get the new iPhone SE? How would you stack the handset against competition at this price point?