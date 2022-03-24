Apple to Buy Industrial-Sized Batch of Carbon-Free Aluminum to Mass Produce Its 2022 iPhone SE

As part of its efforts to conserve the environment, Apple has stated that it will start using carbon-free aluminum to mass produce various products. For the time being, it will produce the 2022 iPhone SE utilizing this material.

Apple Has Not Disclosed the Amount of Carbon-Free Aluminum or the Cost Incurred to Mass Produce the 2022 iPhone SE

Apple has started purchasing carbon-free aluminum to reduce emissions. Thanks to advancement in smelting technology, this aluminum is the first to be manufactured at an industrial scale outside of a laboratory, with the intent to manufacture the chassis of the 2022 iPhone SE.

2023 MacBook Air Could Finally Get a Larger 15-inch Display, as Apple Explores New Form Factors

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives had this to say about the company’s efforts towards environment conservation.

“Apple is committed to leaving the planet better than we found it, and our Green Bonds are a key tool to drive our environmental efforts forward. Our investments are advancing the breakthrough technologies needed to reduce the carbon footprint of the materials we use, even as we move to using only recyclable and renewable materials across our products to conserve the earth’s finite resources.”

Apple has not disclosed the size or the value of the carbon-free aluminum purchased, but the company’s press release does mention that this aluminum type was used in making the redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple first purchased a smaller batch of the lab-made metal in 2019 from ELYSIS. ELYSIS is a Montreal-based joint venture between two of the world’s biggest aluminum suppliers, Alcoa Corp and Rio Tinto.

ELYSIS has plans to commercialize its technology, employing the use of a ceramic anode to make aluminum and emit only oxygen by 2024. Vincent Christ, ELYSIS’s CEO, says he is thoroughly excited to be working with Apple in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

“This is the first time aluminum has been produced at this commercial purity, without any greenhouse gas emission and at industrial scale. The sale to Apple confirms the market’s interest in aluminum produced using our breakthrough ELYSIS carbon-free smelting technology. Today’s announcement proves that ELYSIS, a joint venture between Alcoa and Rio Tinto, was able to turn an idea into reality. We are excited to be working alongside Apple on this advancement, which has the potential to make lasting changes in how aluminum is produced.”

Aside from the 2022 iPhone SE and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has not detailed if this carbon-free aluminum will be used to mass produce other products, but we will receive updates in the future, so stay tuned.

News Source: Apple Newsroom