Menu
Company

iPhone SE 4 to Finally Adopt a Notch, With Large LCD Screen in Tow

Omar Sohail
Oct 9, 2022, 03:58 PM EDT
iPhone SE 4 to Finally Adopt a Notch, With Large LCD Screen in Tow

Apple may finally drop the large top and bottom bezels, along with the home button when launching the iPhone SE 4. The following low-cost model could finally sport a bigger display, plus a notch at the top.

iPhone SE 4 Could Feature a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Screen, No Word on Which Technologies Apple Plans to Adopt

The current-generation iPhone SE will likely sell for a while before Apple is ready to launch its successor. Speaking with MacRumors, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) founder and CEO Ross Young updates his prediction from last time, now believing that the iPhone SE 4 will ship with a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen. Earlier, the analyst stated that Apple had plans to launch the affordable iPhone with a display size in the 5.7-6.1-inch range, with the device sporting a hole-shaped cutout at the top front to accommodate the front-facing camera.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Mac Accessories, Three AirPods Models, to Switch to USB-C by 2024

With the iPhone SE 4 sporting a notch, Apple could repurpose the iPhone XR chassis, install newer hardware and unveil it as the newer model. For those that do not know, the iPhone XR launched in 2018 and was positioned to be a less expensive gateway for consumers to enjoy iOS, and it came with the same SoC as the more premium iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. According to the details shared by Young, the iPhone SE 4 shares the same display specifications as the iPhone XR, as the latter had a notch at the top and a 6.1-inch IPS LCD panel.

iPhone SE 4 to Finally Adopt a Notch, With Large LCD Screen in Tow

What remains to be seen is if Apple will accommodate other technologies, such as a TrueDepth camera at the front for Face ID, or leave it out to save on production costs. Previous rumors stated that the low-cost model will sport a capacitive side-mounted power button that would also double as Touch ID, like the latest iPad Air and iPad mini. Ross Young has a tremendous track record regarding Apple product launches and their specifications, and his prediction changes could be due to the dissemination of information from the technology giant’s supply chain.

Since Apple’s plans can change within a span of months, so can Young’s predictions, so it is best to treat this information with a pinch of salt for now. While it is unclear when the iPhone SE 4 will launch, an outdated design should be the least of Apple’s priorities.

Products mentioned in this post

iPad Air
USD 499
iPhone SE
iPhone XR
USD 240

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order