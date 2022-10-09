iPhone SE 4 to Finally Adopt a Notch, With Large LCD Screen in Tow

Apple may finally drop the large top and bottom bezels, along with the home button when launching the iPhone SE 4. The following low-cost model could finally sport a bigger display, plus a notch at the top.

iPhone SE 4 Could Feature a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Screen, No Word on Which Technologies Apple Plans to Adopt

The current-generation iPhone SE will likely sell for a while before Apple is ready to launch its successor. Speaking with MacRumors, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) founder and CEO Ross Young updates his prediction from last time, now believing that the iPhone SE 4 will ship with a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen. Earlier, the analyst stated that Apple had plans to launch the affordable iPhone with a display size in the 5.7-6.1-inch range, with the device sporting a hole-shaped cutout at the top front to accommodate the front-facing camera.

With the iPhone SE 4 sporting a notch, Apple could repurpose the iPhone XR chassis, install newer hardware and unveil it as the newer model. For those that do not know, the iPhone XR launched in 2018 and was positioned to be a less expensive gateway for consumers to enjoy iOS, and it came with the same SoC as the more premium iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. According to the details shared by Young, the iPhone SE 4 shares the same display specifications as the iPhone XR, as the latter had a notch at the top and a 6.1-inch IPS LCD panel.

What remains to be seen is if Apple will accommodate other technologies, such as a TrueDepth camera at the front for Face ID, or leave it out to save on production costs. Previous rumors stated that the low-cost model will sport a capacitive side-mounted power button that would also double as Touch ID, like the latest iPad Air and iPad mini. Ross Young has a tremendous track record regarding Apple product launches and their specifications, and his prediction changes could be due to the dissemination of information from the technology giant’s supply chain.

Since Apple’s plans can change within a span of months, so can Young’s predictions, so it is best to treat this information with a pinch of salt for now. While it is unclear when the iPhone SE 4 will launch, an outdated design should be the least of Apple’s priorities.