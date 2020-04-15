2020 iPhone SE Retail Box Content – Here’s What You Get for $399 and Above

As was expected, the 2020 iPhone SE is finally here, with a 4.7-inch screen, the A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP wide camera. The phone starts at $399 for the 64GB version and will be available to pre-order from Friday, with shipments due to start from April 24. If you are wondering about the iPhone SE retail box content, you will get three things in addition to the phone of course.

Yes, You Get the Same 5W USB Power Adapter, so You’Ll Have to Purchase a High-Wattage One Separately

One of the greatest things about the new iPhone SE is that despite its humble price tag, it will enable a more up-to-date software experience, as it ships with iOS 13. The low-cost device will come with a 5W USB power adapter, which was expected, because honestly if the iPhone 11 comes with the same charging brick, you won’t get anything extraordinary for $399.

To enjoy higher speeds, you can purchase an adapter that supports 18W fast charging. A Lightning connector is used for juicing up the phone and the box includes a Lightning to USB Cable. The new 2020 iPhone SE also supports Qi wireless charging. However, the box doesn’t include a wireless charging pad and you will have to buy one separately, obviously.

Unlike mid-range Android devices, the one from Apple does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Instead, the iPhone SE retail box content will include earphones with a Lightning connector. So, if you want to use the headphones you have lying around, you will have to get a 3.5mm to a Lightning adapter.

The handset supports Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM), but it is not compatible with micro-SIM cards. The iPhone SE will be available in the colors black, white, and Product(RED). If you need more storage, you might be interested in picking up the 128GB model which will set you back $449 and for even more, there is the 256GB version which will cost $549.

