iPhone SE 3 Battery Life is Better Than Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6, But it Also Lacks Some High-End Features

Apple launched the new iPhone SE 3 at its 'Peek Performance' event alongside the iPad Air 5 and Mac Studio. The new budget iPhone features the A15 Bionic chip with improved performance capabilities while consuming less power. It is the same chip that Apple houses in its flagship iPhone 13 models. Other than this, Apple also used stronger materials this time around which brings the budget iPhone on par with the flagships. Moreover, the iPhone SE 3 also comes with a bigger battery and it competes against the Galaxy S22 Pixel 6 series. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone SE 3 Delivers an All-Day Battery Life, Better Than Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 But it Also Lacks Some Top-Tier Features

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone SE 3 features a comparatively bigger battery than its predecessors. On a full time, the iPhone SE 3 showed almost 6 hours and 30 minutes. The results are superior to various Android flagships such as the Galaxy S22 and the Pixel 6. While the battery size is bigger in the iPhone SE this time around, it is still a lot smaller than the Galaxy S22 and the Pixel 6.

It is surprising to see how the iPhone SE 3 manages to last an entire day. There are two major factors why the iPhone SE 3 battery lasts a full day without having to charge. The A15 Bionic chip does a pretty good job when it comes to conserving energy. It allows the device to take less battery and provide the enhanced performance along with 5G connectivity. Other than this, the bigger battery size also plays a major role.

First full day with the iPhone SE!!! Impressive AF! Outlasts my S22 and Pixel 6!!! 😃 pic.twitter.com/t1ZTZr0o6x — Gadgetsu (@KungFuGadgetsu) March 21, 2022

We should also consider the fact that the iPhone SE 3 features a lower resolution display compared to the Galaxy S22 and the Pixel 6. The picture quality on these Android phones is crisp and sharp but it comes with a price. Moreover, both Android phones feature a higher refresh rate display that consumes more battery life than the iPhone SE 3's standard 60Hz panel. Nonetheless, despite the absence of these features, the iPhone SE 3 still delivers a better battery life than its predecessors. You can check out how the new model compares against its predecessors and the iPhone 13 models in a battery life comparison.

