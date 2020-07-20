2020 iPhone 12 Lineup to Support Both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G Networks, but 2021 Series Might Only Support Single Band

A brand new report talks about the new 2020 iPhone 12 series providing support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks. While that’s advantageous for several reasons, the report also claims that Apple won’t be sticking to the same dual 5G band support for 2021. This can mean the iPhone 13 series will be different in a specific way.

Apple’s iPhone 13 May Feature Single 5G Band Support - Here’s What That Means

For 2021, DigiTimes reports (via MacRumors) that the 2021 iPhone series, which we’ll call the iPhone 13 lineup for now, won’t provide support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks like the iPhone 12 family. Instead, Apple will reportedly stick to single 5G band support, which means that the newer models will work on either mmWave or sub-6GHz networks, but not both.

New Apple Products ‘Are Ready to Ship’, Says Tipster – One of Them Could Include New iMac

It’s possible that some iPhone 13 models are introduced in some regions with sub-6GHz support that’s more widely spread than mmWave networks and vice versa. Another reason Apple might stick to this approach is to lower the modem production costs for future iPhones. While the iPhone 12 is expected to provide support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks, it’s more than possible that Apple disables mmWave 5G support in countries where it isn’t operational.

The upcoming iPhone 13 lineup could also be Apple’s first to ship without a charging port, though there are reports suggesting that instead of removing the charging port, Apple will go ‘all in’ for USB-C charging support. The iPhone 12 packaging, on the other hand, may not include a charger or wired EarPods, with Apple possibly providing a durable and braided USB-C to Lightning cable instead.

Since there is very little news surrounding the 2021 iPhone 13 lineup, we recommend treating the latest DigiTimes report with a pinch of salt and await future updates.

You might also like to check out the following.

News Source: DigiTimes