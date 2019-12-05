iPhone 13 for 2021 Might Launch Without a Lightning Port

There’s still a lot surrounding the iPhone 12 that we don’t know about right now, which is normal, considering that 2020 hasn’t even started yet. However, we’re already receiving reports about the rumored iPhone 13, which is expected to launch in 2021. We’re referring to this model as the iPhone 13 just for the sake of following the numerical order Apple has been using for its models too. The latest report claims that the iPhone 13 could ship without a Lighting port, suggesting that Apple is finally ready to switch to a different connector.

iPhone 13 Could Ship With a USB-C Port but Earlier Rumors Indicate That iPhone 12 Models Wouldn’t Be Using the Lighting Port Either

Revered Apple analyst from TF International Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo is back with another report but unlike in the past, this time he’s talking about the iPhone 13 and more specifically, Apple’s potential decision to remove the Lighting port.

Qualcomm President Says That Company’s Number One Priority Is to Launch the 5G-Ready iPhone 12 Lineup on Time

“Apple will create more differentiation between the highest-end and high- end models. It will benefit the shipment of the highest-end model and ‌iPhone‌ ASP. Among new 2H21 ‌iPhone‌ models, we expect that the highest-end model would cancel the [Lightning] port and provide the completely wireless experience.”

From the looks of it, Apple might not include a charging port with the iPhone 13 family, suggesting a completely wireless charging experience instead. According to a report published back in June 2018, Apple was apparently thinking about removing the charging port from the iPhone X but decided against it. It was probably because Qi wireless charging didn’t reach a stage where users could completely forget about the traditional ways of plugging in their smartphones. This was due to the low wattage output from compatible Qi wireless chargers.

In 2019, we’re finally seeing manufacturers take that extra step and launch wireless charging pads that can deliver a whopping 30 watts of charge, negating the need to plug in your handset in a conventional manner. Of course, these accessories are on the pricier side, meaning that it will take a few years before they become a mainstream product. Similarly, it’s possible that alongside the iPhone 13, Apple introduces a revolutionary wireless charging pad that makes users forget about having to plug in their phones and place multiple devices in any orientation to start receiving an electrical charge.

Do you think it would be a wise decision for Apple to provide a completely wireless experience with the iPhone 13 launch? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments.

Source: MacRumors