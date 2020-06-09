You Can Now Jailbreak iOS 13.5.5 beta with unc0ver 5.2.0 update

unc0ver team has released a new update, version 5.2.0, which can be used to jailbreak iOS 13.5.5 beta on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, and even tvOS 13.4 beta 1 on Apple TV HD.

Although it is not recommended to use a beta operating system update as a daily driver, unc0ver 5.2.0 only works with iOS 13.5.5 beta 1. As per unc0ver team, this is the latest signed iOS version which is compatible with unc0ver.

Didn't update to iOS 13.5 while it was signed? You can now update to iOS 13.5.5~b1 and jailbreak with #unc0ver v5.2.0 with the guide on https://unc0ver.dev. Running beta iOS is not recommended if not necessary.

Apple had fixed the vulnerability with iOS 13.5.1 which killed unc0ver's usefulness, and also stopped signing the update yesterday.

Although iOS 13.5.5 beta 1 can be jailbroken with unc0ver 5.2.0, it is unclear if the vulnerability exists in iOS 13.6, which was released earlier today. To use unc0ver 5.2.0, you will have to download iOS 13.5.5 beta 1 IPWS for your device from unc0ver website, and restore it to your iOS device. The download links are straight from Apple's servers, which means that they could remove the download links and stop signing beta 1 anytime they want.

This is not a straight forward solution but if jailbreaking is important to you, it works.

Here is everything new in unc0ver 5.2.0:

Enable iOS 13.5.5~b1 support

Fix a logic bug in disabling auto updates

Update bundled Cydia to fix crashes on iOS 13.5 with Hardware Keyboard enabled

If you had the auto-updates option set as disabled before because it did not work, make sure to re-enable it before you jailbreak again.

FWIW, #unc0ver v5.2.0 fixes the logic bug in disable auto updates. So if you had the option set as disabled, you should set it as enabled before jailbreaking with v5.2.0. — @Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) June 9, 2020

Note that if you are on iOS 13.5.1 or iOS 13.5.5 on iPhone X and earlier devices, you can just use checkra1n to jailbreak. Just remember to enable support for untested versions in checkra1n.

If you are new to unc0ver jailbreak (or checkra1n), follow our guides below to get started.