Apple Confirms that the iOS 13.5.1 Update Kills the Unc0ver Jailbreak

Well, Apple has confirmed that iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 kills the Unc0ver jailbreak, according to the official security contents page of the update.

If You Want to Jailbreak, Stay Away from iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 Completely

The jailbreak community suddenly became alive a few days back when Unc0ver was released with full support for iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5. We saw a barrage of new tweaks being released, while some old ones even got a revision for 2020. But now, all that gravy train has come to a stop as Apple has killed the Unc0ver jailbreak completely with the release of iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 for both iPhone and iPad, respectively.

According to the official security page for the latest update:

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch 7th generation Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: A memory consumption issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2020-9859: unc0ver

'An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges' is all that is needed here to jailbreak an iOS device on 13.5. Since that has been patched, it's best to stay away from the latest release iOS and iPadOS completely.

According to Pwn20wnd, the developer behind the famous Unc0ver jailbreak:

iOS 13.5.1 and tvOS 13.4.6 were just released to patch the kernel vulnerability used by the #unc0ver jailbreak. Do not update your devices. — @Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) June 1, 2020

If you are reading this right now, and hopefully much time hasn't passed, then there is still a chance you can downgrade to iOS 13.5 / iPadOS 13.5 and jailbreak your device. Just follow the tutorial posted here: Downgrade iOS 13.5.1 to iOS 13.5 for Unc0ver Jailbreak on iPhone, iPad [Tutorial]

Remember one thing, the downgrade is only possible as long as Apple is signing the older firmware. Once that window is closed, then your only upgrade option is iOS 13.5.1 or iPadOS 13.5.1.

If you have nothing to do with jailbreaking then this piece of news is not for you at all. Simply go ahead and update your device and reap the benefits of the latest firmware update from Apple which is bound to make your device ticking along nicely.

We will keep our jailbreak audience updated as soon as there is more news from the Unc0ver team on what to do next. Chances are slim that the tool will be updated to add support for the latest firmware release as Apple has patched the vulnerability altogether. But who knows, we might see a silver lining.

Better to stay optimistic, right?