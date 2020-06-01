Apple has just released iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 for both iPhone and iPad. This is a bug fix release and contains important security fixes.

iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 is Now Available Over the Air with Bug Fixes And Important Security Fixes, Jailbreak Users Stay Away from this Release

The full changelog of the newly released update suggests that this is an important security fix for both iPhone and iPad users. It is fairly obvious that this update patches the Unc0ver jailbreak completely, meaning jailbreak users should avoid it. Apart from that, it’s highly likely that this update fixes a few bugs here and there too, something which is always appreciated.

Downgrade iOS 13.5.1 to iOS 13.5 for Unc0ver Jailbreak on iPhone, iPad [Tutorial]

If you are not bothered by any jailbreak and all you care about is installing the latest updates on your iPhone or iPad, then you should download iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 right away. Follow the steps on how to do so over the air:

Plug your device to a power outlet

Connect to Wi-Fi

Launch the Settings app

Navigate to General > Software Update

Once the latest update shows up, tap on Download and Install

The update may take some time to download and install therefore leave your device connected to a power outlet while everything is in motion. Once you are done, you can start using your phone or tablet normally.

Since this is a small update, weighing in only 77MB on an iPhone 11 Pro, therefore taking the over the air route for installing is the way to go. But, if you are planning on planning a clean install of the update, which is entirely possible, then check out the IPSW section below.

Download IPSW Firmware Files

For a full tutorial on how to perform a clean install of iOS 13.5.1 / iPadOS 13.5.1, follow the tutorial posted here: Clean Install iOS 13 Final or iPadOS on iPhone, iPad Right Now [Tutorial]

How to Find Out Your GPS Coordinates Using Siri on iPhone or iPad

Those looking to jailbreak iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5 right now can follow the tutorial posted here.

While you are here, be sure to check out the following: