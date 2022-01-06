Cydia Creator’s Lawsuit Against Apple Dismissed by Judge But Its Not Over

If you are into a jailbreak, you might know the importance of Cydia. Well, Cydia is almost as old as Apple's App Store and the creator of the platform had filed a lawsuit against Apple. The lawsuit was filed by Cydia creator Jay Freeman in late 2020, alleging that the company holds an illegal monopoly over the distribution of apps on iOS. As of today, U.S. District Judge Yvonna Gonzalez Rogers has dismissed the case in favor of Apple. While the case has been dismissed by the judge, it is not over.

Cydia Creator's Lawsuit Against Apple Was Dismissed By Judge But Jay Freeman Can Still File an Amended Complaint

Cydia is a hub for all apps and tweaks which can be used by iPhone and iPad models running a jailbreak. Freeman poses that Apple holds a monopoly for the distribution of apps on iOS and that the App Store is the only marketplace from where iPhone and iPad users can download apps. He also states that Apple has "consistently tried to snuff out alternative app stores" such as the Cydia store for jailbroken iPhones and iPads.

Cydia on jailbroken iPhones allows users to download and install apps outside of the App Store. There are all kinds of apps and tweaks available on Cydia, some of them completely transform iOS with new features and extensions for existing features. Moreover, these jailbreak tweaks also change the look and feel of the operating system. The lawsuit also claims that Cydia was the "first comprehensive solution" for the iPhone and the first App Store before the App Store.

While the case has been dismissed by the judge, Freeman was given the option to file an amended complaint by January 19. This is not the first time that developers have filed a lawsuit against Apple. Jay Freeman, the creator of Cydia, has joined the likes of Epic Games for Apple's alleged anticompetitive behavior.

Apple spokesperson stated that the company would review the lawsuit but also denied that Apple holds a monopoly as it faces competition from Android. In addition, Apple also believes that third-party apps exploit user data and expose the devices to various kinds of malware. Apple has the option to respond until February 2 while an amended complaint can be filed by Freeman until January 19.

