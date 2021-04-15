Taurine Jailbreak Receives Major Update With Crucial Bug Fixes and Battery Life Improvements

Apple usually stops signing its previous iOS build a week after it releases the new one. While the company is no longer signing the latest builds, jailbreak users should not be worried since there is no tool available to jailbreak iOS 14.4.x. Take note that Unc0ver and Taurine jailbreak supports iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 and the tools are being consistently updated for stability and improved performance. Now, the Odyssey team has released a new update for Taurine jailbreak, bumping up the version to 1.0.4 for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 that includes bug fixes and battery life improvements.

Taurine Jailbreak Version 1.0.4 is Out With Major Bug Fixes and Battery Life Improvements

The latest Taurine jailbreak update version 1.0.4 brings numerous bug fixes and performance improvements. If you are running the tool on your iPhone or iPad, we would totally recommend you to update to the latest build. The update was announced by the Odyssey team on Twitter.

If you are interested, the changelog of the Taurine jailbreak 1.0.4 update fixes numerous bugs as well as battery life. Here is the entire changelog.

– Improves battery life

– Fixes hangs when renaming certain tweak dylibs

– Fixes userspace reboot failing for certain users

– Fixes full system hangs for certain users

If you are running Taurine jailbreak on your iPhone or iPad, we would recommend you to update to version 1.0.4. The update can be downloaded from the official website and you can also sideload it from the AltStore. Taurine jailbreak is compatible with iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 and can be used to jailbreak the latest iPhone 12 series as well.

That's all there is to it, folks. What issues are you having with the jailbreak on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments to benefit the community.