Unc0ver Jailbreak Updated to Bring New Features and Fixes Crucial Bugs

Unc0ver jailbreak was the first tool to add support for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. While CoolStar also released its share to the community, Unc0ver has been continuously updating its jailbreak tool for better stability and bug fixes. We are aware that some users might prefer Taurine over Uncover and it all boils down to personal preference. Now, Unc0ver jailbreak has been updated to version 6.1.2 that features crucial bug fixes and new safety features. The update will prove to be an important build for stability.

New Unc0ver Jailbreak Update Adds Safety Features and Important Bug Fixes That Rebooted Your Device After Jailbreak

CoolStar publicly released the latest jailbreak tool called Taurine. If you are unfamiliar with it, you can check it out from our release post. On the other hand, Pwn20wnd has been consistent in updating his tool for users who are running the Unc0ver tool on their iPhone and iPad models. Take note that both tools support iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 and also features support for Apple's latest and greatest iPhone 12 series. Unc0ver jailbreak version 6.1.2 brings a plethora of stability improvements as well as new safety features that you might find useful.

Here is the entire changelog of the new Unc0ver jailbreak version 6.1.2 update:

Fix a cause of random reboots on iOS & iPadOS 14

– Fix a cause of jetsam events on iOS & iPadOS 14

– Fix a cause of processes being killed on iOS & iPadOS 14, particularly dpkg postinst etc

– Increase compatibility with signing services

– Introduce a new safety feature to preserve stock files from modification by packages

After the update, you will notice that the unexpected and sudden reboots after jailbreaking are gone. Unc0ver jailbreak update also adds other features as well, so be sure to check that out as well. Other than this, the update now also increases the jailbreak's compatibility with third-party signing services. The new safety feature will allow you to preserve stock files and disallow third-party packages to modify them without your consent. Henceforth, it is a very important feature that you should definitely check out if you have not already. You might also want to check out the list of jailbreak tweaks compatible with any jailbreak tool for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3.

That is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the new Unc0ver jailbreak update? Let us know in the comments.