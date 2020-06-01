Apple Releases iOS 13.5.5 and macOS 10.15.6 beta to developers

Continuing with its whirlwind releases of operating system updates today, Apple has released new beta versions for iOS 13.5.5 and macOS 10.15.6 to developers, with under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements.

Apple has not shared any release notes for these updates, apart from the usual 'bug fixes and improvements' line. However, for seemingly minor updates, the developer beta updates require a full download of multiple gigabytes.

If you had already enrolled your device in Apple's beta program, follow these steps to get the new beta updates:

On iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update to download the new beta updates.

On Mac, go to System Preferences > Software Update to download macOS 10.15.6 beta

In case your device is not set up to receive beta updates, you would need to sign up to Apple Developer Program to download the appropriate profile/tool to enroll your device in the beta program.

Apple had recently released macOS 10.15.5 with battery health management, FaceTime video tile update, Pro Display XDR calibration tool, and other bug fixes and improvements.

iOS 13.5 was also released over a week ago with Exposure Notification API, faster Face ID unlock for people wearing masks, FaceTime video tile update, automatic Medical ID sharing with emergency responders, and more.

Apple also released the following minor updates today with security fixes, primarily aimed at closing the security vulnerabilities that were used by unc0ver jailbreak:

We will update this post once Apple shares more details on what's new in the new beta updates released today.

