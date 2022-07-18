iOS 15.5 Jailbreak Status Update For iPhone and iPad – What You Should Know

It has been a while since iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 were released to the general public. If you are looking to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad running the latest iOS 15.5 software version, you should keep a look out for what is happening in the jailbreak community. Check out the latest iOS 15.5 jailbreak status update below for more details.

Everything You Need to Know Related to iOS 15.5 Jailbreak on Your iPhone or iPad

As mentioned earlier, Apple's iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 are available to the general public. The company is currently looking forward to releasing its latest iOS 15.6 which might be the last update before Apple's latest iOS 16 is released to the public later this fall. If you currently rest on iOS 15.5 and want to know if you can jailbreak your iPhone then check out the status update below.

Users with an older iPhone model might be pleased to know that their iPhone is compatible with iOS 15.5 jailbreak. For instance, if you have an iPhone X or older models, you can jailbreak your iPhone right now even if it is running Apple's latest software version. This is because the devices have been jailbroken at the bootrom level. What this means is that the exploit rests in the hardware and Apple can not patch it with a software update. In addition, as long as these iPhone models are compatible with the latest iOS releases, you will have the option to jailbreak your devices.

On the unfortunate side of things, all newer models starting from the iPhone XS and up are not eligible for a jailbreak on iOS 15.5. While the jailbreak community is silently testing the exploits for a potential jailbreak, users are out of luck at this point. If you are hopeful for a new jailbreak tool to be released soon, it would be wise to not update your iPhone. However, there is no news that a certain jailbreak is imminent, so we would advise you to update to the latest build to enjoy the new features.

Other than this, Apple is continuously adding new features to iOS that eliminates the entire purpose of jailbreaking your iPhone, However, the jailbreak community always finds a way to come back again. We will share more details on iOS 15.5 jailbreak as soon as further details are available. If you do have an iPhone with a running jailbreak, check out the list of compatible jailbreak tweaks.

Do you think jailbreak teams will release a jailbreak soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.