Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.1 – What You Should Know With Respect to Jailbreak

Today, Apple has seen fit to stop signing iOS 15.1. What this means is that you no longer have the option to downgrade from iOS 15.1.1 or iOS 15.2 beta 2. The new change arrives a month after the company stopped signing iOS 15.0.2 firmware. For most of you, Apple's decision to stop signing iOS 15.1 will not be much of an issue. However, users who are interested in jailbreaking their iPhones do have to keep a note of it. Since Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1, check out what you should know concerning jailbreak.

Since There is No Working iOS 15 Jailbreak Available, Apple Not Signing iOS 15.1 Will Not Change Anything

As mentioned earlier, if your iPhone is running iOS 15.1.1 or iOS 15.2 beta 2, you will no longer be able to downgrade to iOS 15.1. iOS 15.1 was released in October with forward-facing features such as the COVID-19 vaccination certificate in the Wallet app, SharePlay in FaceTime, ProRes for iPhone 13 Pro users, and much more. Users also received the option to manually disable Macro mode on the iPhone 13 Pro models. However, Apple's decision to stop signing iOS 15.1 does not have any impact on the jailbreak community.

We Wish This Transparent AirPods Prototype Was The Real Deal

If you have upgraded to iOS 15.1.1, there is no reason for you to downgrade to the previous build. However, if your iPhone is running iOS 14 to iOS 14.3, you have the option to jailbreak using multiple jailbreak tools. However, since there is no jailbreak for iOS 15 or later, we would advise you to not update your device to iOS 15.1 or later versions. If you do so, you will surely lose your jailbreak status and you will not be able to downgrade to any build that supports a working jailbreak at this point. If you have updated to the latest iOS 15.1.1 build, you should wait for developers to release a working jailbreak tool for Apple's latest build. You can also check out our in-detail post covering if you can jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 15 or later versions.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on Apple's decision to stop signing iOS 15.1? Do you think an iOS 15 jailbreak will be released soon? Let us know in the comments down below.