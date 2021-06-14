Xbox Games Showcase: Extended Coming This Week, May be Where We See Hellblade 2 and More

Microsoft just wrapped up their Xbox & Bethesda E3 Games Showcase over the weekend, and it was a pretty packed show. Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, STALKER 2, Psychonauts 2, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Redfall, and more. A lot of bases were covered! That said, there were some things that were conspicuous in their absence – where was Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2? Or the new Fable? Or Rare’s Everwild? Or Obsidian’s Avowed? Personally, I enjoyed Microsoft’s tighter, more focused approach to E3 this year, but still, people want to know about these big projects!

Well, it seems we might be getting some info later this week. Microsoft has quietly announced Xbox Games Showcase: Extended for this Thursday (June 17), which will include chats and new information from Xbox studios like Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, Double Fine, and other “talented dev partners”…

Avowed Will Be Showcased Soon, Says Obsidian; Jeff Grubb: It’s Out 2023 Alongside Fable, Perfect Dark and Hellblade 2

We are excited to announce the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase: Extended. This special showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny Xcast’s and Gamertag Radio’s, Parris Lilly, will air on Thursday, June 17. It will feature conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and our talented dev partners from around the world.

Of course, incorrigible leakster Jeff Grubb couldn’t help but get in this, hinting that this is where we might get a further look at Hellblade 2…

I *think* this is where you can expect to see Hellblade 2. https://t.co/5cXOnjkgd6 — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) June 13, 2021

If we do end up getting a new glimpse, or maybe even new trailer, for Hellblade 2, could we also get a few peeks at things like Everwild, Avowed, or the Forza Motorsport? Fingers Crossed.

Xbox Games Showcase: Extended comes your way on June 17 at 10am PT. So, what Xbox games are you hoping to hear about during the upcoming showcase?