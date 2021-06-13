Redfall Is Arkane Austin’s Open World Co-Op Shooter with Vampires, And It’s Out in Summer 2022 for PC and Xbox Series S|X

The last game to be unveiled during Microsoft's Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 conference was Redfall, the next title in development at Arkane Austin (Prey). It's an open world cooperative shooter featuring a city overrun by vampires, and it'll be released in Summer 2022 for PC and Xbox Series S|X.

Co-Creative Director Ricardo Bare said:

Every game we make is a little different for the last. Dishonored featured stealth. Prey leveraged tons of physics-related gameplay. Mooncrash introduced rogue-like elements. Despite those differences, in every case our focus remains on deep worldbuilding and inventive game mechanics. The same will be true of Redfall. We wanted players to have an Arkane experience, but with the option of playing with friends this time. As a result, we thought going for heroes with strong personalities and distinctive backgrounds would make for a stronger game. We think players are going to enjoy not only the interaction of their various abilities as they fight the vampires, but also seeing their chemistry develop over time as they liberate Redfall. Vampires are perennially fun, classical villains, because they’re ripe for every generation to reinvent and experience in a new light. In our case, Redfall vampires are science-inspired, triggered by biotech longevity experimentation.

Check out the debut trailer below as well as an overview of the game.