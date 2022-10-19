Menu
Avowed Will Impress People; Team and Creative Directors Change Led to Better Vision – Rumor

Francesco De Meo
Oct 19, 2022, 08:20 AM EDT
Avowed

We have no idea when we will see Obsidian's Avowed next, but it seems like the game will impress people, according to rumors circulating online.

On Twitter, Windows Central's Jez Corden talked about the game, saying it will impress people. He also commented on how development is proceeding, saying that changing up the team and creative directors had led to a better vision that is making development faster, as the first vertical slice under the new direction was created a lot more quickly than the original one.

Jez Corden also shared a supposedly new Avowed screenshot, which can be found below. It is obviously blurred, so it is hard to make out what it showcases.

Avowed has been in the works for some time, but we haven't seen much of the game yet. According to a report from a few months back, development has sort of been rebooted between late 2021 and early 2021.

  • My understanding, based on conversations with multiple people close to Obsidian not named Chris Avellone, is that Avowed has gone through multiple reboots and lost/replaced several directors and leads last year. As I said on Twitter, that's why I don't expect it to be out any time in the near future. I did not say "the game is going through development hell and will never come out." But it has certainly had some real issues.
  • As it turns out, Avellone was the first to mention in public that the game had lost directors. Given his history, people were understandably skeptical. But when he said on Twitter that the game keeps losing leads, he was not lying.

Avowed will release on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

