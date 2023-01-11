Pentiment Narrative Designer Is Now Working On Avowed

Very little is currently known about Avowed, the next big role-playing game by Obisidian Entertainment set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, but if there's one thing we can be certain of is that it will feature a fully realized narrative, judging from one more Narrative Designer that has been confirmed to be working on the game.

As reported on Twitter by Idle Sloth, Pentiment Narrative Designer Zoe Franznick confirmed on LinkedIn they are working on Avowed as Associate Narrative Designer. Considering the narrative is one of Pentiment's best features, this is definitely good news for the upcoming role-playing game.

(FYI) Pentiment Narrative Designer Zoe Franznick is now working on Avowed, Avowed has at least +10 narrative designers Lots of news narrative designers former Bioware, Ubisoft lead, Hogwarts legacy, Riot Games Source:https://t.co/fS8uXFbT9r Credit to GING-SAMA for the find 👏 pic.twitter.com/tWSCPEuqCB — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) January 11, 2023

As mentioned above, very little is currently known about Avowed. Announced back in 2020, the game's development has apparently been rebooted in early 2021, and the change in creative directors resulted in a faster development pace and better vision, according to reports.

My understanding, based on conversations with multiple people close to Obsidian not named Chris Avellone, is that Avowed has gone through multiple reboots and lost/replaced several directors and leads last year. As I said on Twitter, that's why I don't expect it to be out any time in the near future. I did not say "the game is going through development hell and will never come out." But it has certainly had some real issues.

Avowed is currently in development, and no release window has been announced. We will keep you updated on Obsidian's upcoming role-playing game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.