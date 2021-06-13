Psychonauts 2 Launches on August 25th; New Trailer Released

Psychonauts 2, the second entry in the series developed by Double Fine, will release on PC and Xbox consoles in two months, the game's latest trailer confirmed today.

Shown during the Microsoft E3 2021 press conference, the new trailer confirmed the game will finally hit PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on August 25th. Itwill also be added to the Xbox Game Pass lineup at launch.

Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers. Psychonauts 2 serves up danger, excitement, and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain. Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

Psychonauts 2 launches on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One on August 25th worldwide.