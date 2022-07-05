Plenty of Unannounced Xbox Games in The Works, Xbox Marketing Head Teases

Microsoft’s head of Xbox games marketing, Aaron Greenberg, appears to have teased great news for Xbox players.

Xbox fans will probably know reputable German Xbox insider ‘Klobrille”, and after the insider posted a new unofficial Xbox and Bethesda game roadmap for 2022, 2023, and beyond, Greenberg replied to this roadmap by saying that there are still plenty of upcoming games that aren’t on the insider’s list just yet.

“Impressive list to see especially knowing there is a lot more in the works that [are] not on here”, Microsoft’s Xbox marketing head teased on Twitter.

As expected, more details weren’t shared but without a doubt, Xbox players will be more than happy with this news. Although partly outdated, the unofficial Xbox and Bethesda games roadmap includes titles such as Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Starfield, Avowed, Hellblade II, Perfect Dark, Fable, Everwild, as well as The Outer Worlds 2, Indiana Jones, a new Gears installment, The Elder Scrolls VI, and Hideo Kojima’s Xbox cloud game. Interesting stuff for sure, although the teased announced games could also be smaller titles compared to the ones already listed.

During the Microsoft and Bethesda games showcase last month, Microsoft showed off various upcoming titles for Xbox and PC, including ARK II featuring Vin Diesel, the new Forza Motorsport reboot, Pentiment, Wo Long, Ara History Untold, High on Life, and of course, Bethesda’s Starfield. As revealed by Bethesda’s Todd Howard during the showcase, the game will offer 1000 explorable planets and players will be able to steal and board ships during their travels in outer space.

The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation — the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy — and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, you will create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest question: What is out there?